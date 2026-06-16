Forum for Vail-area candidates running for office to be held today on Eastside

Vail residents will have the opportunity today, June 16, to learn more about the candidates running for office in their area.

Candidates will participate in a forum at Galaxy Theatres, 100 S. Houghton Road, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The list includes legislative district candidates Kevin Volk, John Winchester, Edgar Soto, Christopher King and Nancy Gutierrez.

Other participating candidates: Douglas Everett, Gail Griffin, Maritza Higuera, Miranda Lopez, Stephanice Stahl Hamilton, Esteban Flores, Bob Dohse, Consuelo Hernandez, Hollace Lyon and Cheryl Caswell.

The forum will include introductions, lightning-round questions, audience-submitted questions and closing remarks for each participant.

According to a news release from the Greater Vail Area Chamber of Commerce, the chamber putting on the event, "This community forum provides voters with an opportunity to hear directly from candidates seeking elected office, learn about their priorities, and engage in the democratic process through moderated discussions and audience questions."