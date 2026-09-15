Fort Huachuca warns residents of continued bear activity

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ — Officials at Fort Huachuca are warning residents of continued bear activity in neighborhoods.

Fort Huachuca's Environmental team is offering tips to the community to help keep everyone safe and is working to keep the situation from escalating.

The team is asking residents to remember the following:

-Keep trash cans indoors except on trash pickup days by order of the Garrison Commander

-Secure food sources

-Remove bird feeders

-Keep your grills clean

The Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) is increasing neighborhood patrols and says it will issue warnings and citations to residents who are not complying with the policy.