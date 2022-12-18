More than 1,200 Fort Huachuca soldiers gifted family time for the holidays

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. (KGUN) — More than 1,200 soldiers from Fort Huachuca are on their way home for the holidays. The installation's annual exodus began early Saturday morning and concludes Sunday morning.

The highly coordinated effort is completed with one goal in mind — to get the soldiers home as safely and efficiently as possible.

“We want to make sure we make their holiday block leave as seamless as possible so we don’t put any additional stressors on them as they’re trying to get home," Commanding General of the United States Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca Maj. Gen. Anthony Hale said. "They’re excited to go home and see mom and dad."

Charter buses were reserved to bring groups of soldiers to the Tucson International Airport for their respective flights. Before they left they were given snacks and other goodies for them to have on their trip. The local USO was also set up at the airport with more drinks and snacks for the soldiers to grab before their flight.

Most of the soldiers participating in the exodus are on Fort Huachuca for their Advanced Individual Training and have not been home since they left for Basic Training. Spc. Mark Maroz said he hasn't seen his family in five months and is surprising his parents with his arrival.

“Today is exactly five months since I left for basic training," Maroz said. "So it’s actually a surprise, my mom doesn’t know I’m coming home. My whole family is going to be coming down for Christmas as well. I’m looking forward to surprising her.”

Arrangements have been made with local shuttles to ensure the soldiers have a safe and reliable way for them to return to the installation after the holiday block is over.

Hale said they have soldiers traveling to almost all 50 states and overseas.