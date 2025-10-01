Fort Huachuca issues trash warning following bear sightings

Fort Huachuca reminded residents through social media on Tuesday to keep their trash cans inside, after several bear sightings in the area over the last couple of weeks.

"As the bear becomes more desperate for food, it will likely move into other neighborhoods," a post on its Facebook page said.

The post said Fort Huachuca's Environmental team is working to manage the situation.

"We have been tracking the bear's movements, set up a bear trap, and are patrolling the area regularly," the post said.