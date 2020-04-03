Menu

Fort Huachuca confirms coronavirus case

Posted: 10:19 AM, Apr 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-03 13:19:27-04
On Friday, the first COVID-19 case was confirmed at Fort Huachuca.
FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. - Fort Huachuca confirmed its first coronavirus case Friday.

According to a spokesperson, someone who works at the fort received a positive test Wednesday, April 1.

The case is Cochise County's fifth positive test.

As of April 3, Arizona has reported 41 coronavirus deaths, with 1,769 total cases.

"We extend our concern and ongoing support to the family and friends of the individual," said Maj. Gen. Laura Potter, commanding general, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence & Fort Huachuca, in a statement. "The health protection of our force is a top priority, and we will continue to evaluate current day-to-day operations to ensure the safety of all of our Soldiers, family members and civilian personnel."

Fort Huachuca recommended the following to personnel:

All personnel are encouraged to continue to practice proper hygiene as the best way to prevent the spread of viruses, including:
* Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
* Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
* Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
* Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

