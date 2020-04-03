Fort Huachuca confirms coronavirus case

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. - Fort Huachuca confirmed its first coronavirus case Friday.

According to a spokesperson, someone who works at the fort received a positive test Wednesday, April 1.

The case is Cochise County's fifth positive test.

As of April 3, Arizona has reported 41 coronavirus deaths, with 1,769 total cases.

"We extend our concern and ongoing support to the family and friends of the individual," said Maj. Gen. Laura Potter, commanding general, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence & Fort Huachuca, in a statement. "The health protection of our force is a top priority, and we will continue to evaluate current day-to-day operations to ensure the safety of all of our Soldiers, family members and civilian personnel."

Fort Huachuca recommended the following to personnel: