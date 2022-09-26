Former Wildcats defensive coordinator Tim Kish back on the sidelines in Tucson

It's a Friday night in the fall—and Tim Kish is on the sidelines.

These days, he's in a different role.

"Now, I'm coaching a new team," said Kish. "It's in your blood. You've been doing this all your life."

For more than forty years, Tim Kish was a college assistant coach, at places ranging from Army to Oklahoma.

And in 2011 he was the Wildcats defensive coordinator.

That was the year Arizona Head Coach Mike Stoops was let go after six games.

"For something to happen like that to happen in the middle of the season was really, really tough on all of us," remembers Kish.

Kish was then named interim head coach: He led the Wildcats to wins over UCLA and ASU.

And after finishing his career with the Sooners, Kish and his wife decided to retire to Tucson.

"This was the place that we loved," said Kish. "And, we had so many friends, here, and so many relationships. This was a no-brainer for us to come back."

But Kish also wanted back in the game—and found it—as president of the Southern Arizona chapter of the National Football Foundation.

Tim Kish Former UArizona defensive coordinator heads the local chapter of a non-profit that helps award scholarships to local student athletes in need.

"It was an avenue for me that was very familiar and it was a way for me to give back to the community and do something that is very rewarding for the youth of our Tucson area."

Kish does a little coaching in this role. He also does a lot of mentoring.

"We're investing in these kids.



I think at the end of the day, it's helping them be the best versions of themselves"



~Tim Kish

Now, more than a decade after leading the Arizona Wildcats during a challenging time, Kish uses his experience and know-how to help guide a new generation. And he does it all while promoting amateur football.

"It goes back to the passion of being involved through the vehicle of football and its all been very special to me."