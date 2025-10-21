Former Wildcat returning to Tucson for free screening of her new film

A former Wildcat is returning to Tucson to screen her new film, "House of Abraham."

Lisa Belcher directed the film, starring Lin Shaye, Lukas Hassel and Natasha Henstridge, whose credits include "The Whole Nine Yards," "Ghosts of Mars" and the "Species" franchise.

The movie follows Henstridge as Dee, a tormented woman who signs up to end her life at a secluded property with the assistance of an enigmatic host named Abraham.

While Dee and the other characters, also there to end things, are given the choice to leave if they change their mind, they eventually find that escape was never on the table.

The movie will be screened Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Marroney Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road, on the University of Arizona campus.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. (film starts at 6:30 p.m.) The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Belcher and an afterparty with live music from Tucson band, the Hawthorne Experience.

Best of all: Admission to the film is free. You can reserve your ticket here.