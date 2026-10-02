Former Walden Grove High School cheer coach indicted on financial charges

A former head cheerleading coach at Walden Grove High School has been indicted on several felony counts related to the alleged embezzlement of thousands of dollars.

According to the Arizona Auditor General, Sahuarita Unified School District reported the alleged financial misconduct by Denise Montano, also known as Denise Cook.

An investigation conducted by the state revealed that from August to December of 2023, Montano may have embezzled district funds when she directed more than $12,000 in cheer fees and fundraising proceeds to her personal bank account.

State documents show that Montano reportedly spent over $7,000 of that money on personal expenses before providing the district with forged documents.

The report was submitted to the Arizona Attorney General's office. As a result, Montano was indicted on four felony counts related to theft, fraudulent schemes and practices, and forgery.