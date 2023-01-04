Watch Now
Former U.S. surgeon general weighs in on Hamlin cardiac arrest

Duane Burleson/AP
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Buffalo Bills safety Demar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed after a hit during a football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was given CPR on the field before being rushed to the hospital.

Former U.S. Attorney General and UA Professor Richard Carmona said while professional athletes are no strangers to tough physical training and contact, there could be other reasons for Hamlin's cardiac arrest.

"You can have a cardiac event from being hit in the chest," he said.

He said there's a lot of different factors that we don't know quite yet such as medical history and how he was feeling before the game.

"There's a syndrome called cammotio cordis," Carmona said. "So all of a sudden you hit the heart hard in a certain part of the electrocardiogram you can actually shut the electricity down and the heart stops."

