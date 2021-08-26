Former Tucson Fire chief to be inducted into Arizona Fire Service Hall of Fame

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Retired Tucson Fire Department Assistant Chief Michael McKendrick will be inducted into the Arizona Fire Service Hall of Fame.

McKendrick will be recognized at the 48th Annual Arizona State Fire School opening ceremonies at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Mesa Community Convention Center.

Other Tucson-based firefighters who have been inducted into the hall of fame include Jeff Piechura, James Grasham, Randy Ogden, Al Moritz, Gerry Bates and Ted Geare.

McKendrick worked at Tucson Fire for more than 30 years. After retirement, he founded the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation, which aids firefighters and their families.

“In an extraordinarily low-key manner, he has accomplished more in retirement than most fire chiefs have achieved in a career. It would be difficult to match his giveback to the fire service and the community.” former Tucson Fire Assistant Chief Gerry Bates said in a statement.

