Former Tucson-area mental health counselor arrested on child exploitation charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A former Tucson-area mental health counselor who authorities say worked with children has been arrested on federal charges alleging the production of child sexual abuse material, and investigators are asking the public to help identify any additional potential victims.

According to a news release from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Tucson, 33-year-old Xiomar Diaz of Tucson was arrested following a joint investigation with the Tucson Police Department.

Federal investigators allege Diaz was involved in the production of child sexual abuse material involving multiple child victims, including one known to live in Tucson. During the investigation, authorities said they seized numerous electronic devices.

HSI said Diaz allegedly used the online usernames "velander12" and "Xixi" while communicating with children online.

Investigators said Diaz was previously employed as a mental health counselor with a large behavioral health provider in Southern Arizona, where he worked with or in close proximity to children. Because of that role, authorities are asking anyone who believes their child may have had contact with Diaz to come forward.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the ICE Tip Line at 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423), submit a tip through ICE's online reporting system, or contact their local law enforcement agency. HSI asked callers to mention that their information is related to this investigation.

Officials said the agency is taking a victim-centered approach and is working to identify any additional children who may have been victimized.

Under the U.S. legal system, the criminal complaint contains allegations only. Diaz is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Suspected child exploitation can be reported at any time through the ICE Tip Line or to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 800-THE-LOST (800-843-5678).