Former Tanque Verde teacher sentenced to four years in prison for sex with his student

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The case started back in 2019 after former Tanque Verde teacher William Yaw was arrested and faced charges for sex with a minor in a position of trust. That minor was one of his students.

On July 10, he was sentenced with two of those charges. Yaw has started his two, four-year concurrent sentences, four years total, and will be credited for 41 days he's served.

Sex with a minor in a position of trust is a Class Two Felony. The sentencing states the crime was committed between November 16 and December 31 of 2018.

The case was brought forward, according to court documents, in 2019 when the student in this case told a friend she'd been in a sexual relationship with Wylie Yaw. The friend told her mother, who told school officials and they told authorities.

During the investigation, the girl denied the relationship. She admitted it a day later, stating she was "in Mr. Yaw's class during a hard time in her life and would talk to him about problems at home."

Yaw was a sports medicine teacher at Tanque Verde High School and athletic trainer. The relationship began when Yaw added her to social media platforms. According to the documents, the two began sending nudes to each other upon Yaw's request.

The girl told detectives she recalled having sex with Yaw in the training room. Yaw also admitted to having sex in his apartment twice with the girl, telling investigators he was in a bad place emotionally at the time.

Yaw was freed on bond and ordered to stay away from the school and the girl, who had moved to another school.