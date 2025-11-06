Former Sierra Vista mayor inducted into Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame

Rick Mueller, the former Sierra Vista councilman and mayor who died in 2024, has been inducted into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame.

Mueller was a Field Artillery Officer in the U.S. Army and retired as a major, according to the Hall of Fame Society's Facebook page.

"During his 26 years of civic leadership, Rick worked tirelessly to develop Sierra Vista as a regional hub for medicine, education, technology, and commerce," the post said. "From his work with the Salvation Army Advisory Board (2013–2023) and Rotary Club of Sierra Vista, to his leadership on the Huachuca 50, Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee, and University of Arizona South Foundation, his advocacy extended far beyond city hall."

The post said Mueller was "a steadfast advocate for veterans, service members, and their families."

"Rick Mueller’s legacy continued to shape Sierra Vista and the state of Arizona until his death in 2024," the post said.