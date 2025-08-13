Former Sheriff Mark Napier running for Oro Valley Mayor

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier announced his intent to run for Mayor of Oro Valley, on Wednesday.

He made his announcement on his Facebook page, saying he's a 30-year resident of Oro Valley.

Napier was elected as Pima County's Sheriff in 2016, serving 4 years. He lost his seat in 2020 to Chiris Nanos. In 2021, Napier went to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office to serve as Chief of Staff for CCSO and Sheriff Mark Dannels. After six months in that role, he left to work for Pima County in the Administrator's Office. Napier retired in 2022.

The Oro Valley Mayoral Election is July 2026.