Former Santa Cruz County employee indicted for alleged theft of public funds

A former Santa Cruz County employee was indicted for the alleged theft of public funds, Attorney General Kris Mayes' office announced in a news release Thursday.

Victor Huerta, Jr. was indicted on five felony counts, including theft, fraudulent schemes and artifices, fraudulent schemes and artifices of $100,000 or more, forgery and money laundering in the second degree.

According to the news release, the funds were entrusted to the Santa Cruz Attorney's Office and the Santa Cruz Treasurer's Office.

Huerta is a former Santa Cruz County Attorney's Office property/collection specialist.

According to a news release from the Santa Cruz Attorney's Office, he was arraigned on the pending charges in Santa Cruz County Superior Court, on May 18.

The news release said it's alleged that Huerta stole $190,412.21 over a period of years while employed with the attorney's office.

