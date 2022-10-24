Former Pima County Administrator honored for his work in creating The Loop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Over 100 cyclists gathered at Brandi Fenton Park on Sunday to honor retired Pima County Administrator, Chuck Huckelberry.

One year ago, Huckelberry was involved in a serious accident downtown. He was hit by a car while riding his bike and suffered a significant head injury.

"This was the anniversary of Chuck's accident...his bike accident that happened downtown. Some of his friends, and GABA, thought it would be nice to honor him," said Chuck Huckelberry's wife, Maureen Huckelberry.

The Greater Arizona Bicycling Association (GABA) thanked Huckelberry for his work in creating The Loop. The Loop is a 137 mile bike and recreation path that also provides flood protection along major washes.

"You got the bike riders. You got the runners. It's supported by the community. It just shows how many people are thrilled with it," said Maureen Huckelberry.

Wayne Cullop is an avid cyclist and has been riding The Loop for the last 20 years.

"When I get on The Loop, it's a different world. You're not dealing with traffic. You're not dealing with debris in the road. The Loop is well maintained," said Cullop.

While Huckelberry's time in the county administrator seat may be over, his legacy continues through the project so many Southern Arizonans enjoy.

"It's really enjoyable. I personally appreciate it and I know all the cyclists do," said Cullop.

----

