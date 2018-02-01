Former massage parlor operator gets probation

TUCSON, Ariz. - Ulises Ruiz, who was accused of running a house of prostitution in conjunction with his massage parlor, was sentenced to two years probation Thursday.

In January 2015, Ruiz's parlor "By Spanish" was raided. Alleged prostitution clients included members of local law enforcement and fire departments, as well as service members.

Ruiz pleaded guilty to keeping or maintaining a house of prostitution and receiving earning of a prostitute from January 2011 through January 2015.

Ruiz's codefendant, Clarissa Lopez, was also sentenced to probation in June.

In addition to his probation, Ruiz will serve 100 hours of community service.