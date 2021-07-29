Former Ironwood Ridge HS teacher accused of sexual contact with 14-year-old student

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An earlier version of this story had an incorrect age on one of the charges the suspect faces.

Oro Valley police arrested a man in Aurora, Colo. on suspicion of sexual conduct with a minor.

In 2002 and 2003, Lindrud, 49, was a teacher at Irownwood Ridge High School when he allegedly had sexual contact with a 14-year-old student.

Lindrud was working as a teacher in Aurora when he was arrested.

He faces charges including three counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15, one count of sexual abuse of a minor and 17 counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 18.

At this time, there is only one known victim in this ongoing investigation. Anyone with knowledge of this incident or other related information, please call Oro Valley Police Department at (520) 229-4900.