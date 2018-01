TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Former First Lady Michelle Obama turned 54 Wednesday.

Born Jan. 17, 1954 in Chicago as Michelel Robinson, she earned degrees at Princeton and Harvard and married Barack Obama in 1992. He was elected president in 2004.

Michelle Obama's Let Girls Learn charity, which funds female-focused education, raised more than $3.5 billion in its first year of operation.