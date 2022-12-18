Former congresswoman Gabby Giffords speaks to Catalina Foothills High School marching band

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the sound of some trumpets, horns, and flutes, the marching band from Catalina Foothills High School welcomed former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords.

She is going to be the grand marshall of the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California in January and the marching band is going to be in the parade as well.

“I never gave up hope. I chose to make a new start. To move ahead, to not look back,” Giffords told the students.

Many of the students said Giffords’ message was inspiring.

“I think it’s really inspirational how she went through so much and then how music has been a large part of her recovery,” junior Danielle Dolbin said.

Kai Asbill is a junior who will play the alto saxophone in the Rose Parade. He said it was an honor to have Giffords at his school.

“It was super special just to get to meet her because she’s going around meeting everyone and just being able to meet someone that’s been through all that experience, especially Mark Kelly, and everything, it’s just great to meet someone like that,” Asbill said.

Asbill’s father Miller Asbill also played in the Rose Parade in 1987. He played the baritone horn as a part of the McDonald’s All American Band. He said when he was living in South Carolina, he was one of 2 people chosen from every state across the United States to play in the parade.

“It’s an incredible life experience and the fact that I had done it back in those many days, it’s just a really, it’s a cool thing. I’m super proud of him and all the work he’s done,” he said about his son Kai.

He advised the students to get plenty of sleep and hydrate before the parade.

The band’s director said they’ve been practicing about 10 hours a week since about June.

Some students said they are nervous to perform in the parade.

“Just the adrenaline and the rush of being there will carry me through the thing,” sophomore Saki Grobe said.

However, other students said they are prepared and excited for the experience.

“I’m just looking forward to being able to play for millions of people especially on TV and in person. It’s going to be great,” Asbill said.

----