Former border patrol agent sentenced for bribery scheme

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former United States Border Patrol Agent, Jorge J. Jimenez, 54, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison with a fine of $15,000 and a $100 special assessment after being previously convicted by a jury of Conspiracy to Commit Honest Services Wire Fraud.

He was sentenced by United States District Judge Rosemary Marquez on Oct. 30. 2025.

“Law enforcement officers who aid cartels for their own profit betray their oaths and the United States” said United States Attorney Timothy Courchaine.

“While this is the rare exception, border corruption allows dangerous drugs into the country and decreases public trust in the many outstanding men and women serving in law enforcement. This sentence demonstrates that anyone, regardless of authority, will be held accountable if they seek to profit from drug trafficking. I am proud of the District of Arizona and the many United States Border Patrol Agents who protect our southern border everyday," Courchaine said.

“U.S. Border Patrol officers take an oath to protect our Homeland Security. Today’s sentencing makes a clear statement that corruption within those ranks will be identified, and those individuals will be held accountable. We are grateful for the cooperation from our law enforcement partners,” said DHS Inspector General Joseph V. Cuffari, Ph.D.

"When an officer shrugs off his sworn oath and harms those they promised to protect, he betrays not only the people of his community, but those who also wear the badge," said FBI Phoenix Special Agent in Charge Heith Janke. "The FBI remains committed to working with our partners and investigate such cases to protect the American people and preserve public trust in law enforcement.”

Jimenez was employed as a U.S. Border Patrol Agent since 2010. The government showed at trial that between June 2024 and early October 2024, Jimenez was assigned to the I-19 checkpoint and conspired with at least two people located in Mexico, to allow previously agreed-upon "load" vehicles to pass through his designated checkpoint lane without inspection.

The two people in Mexico handled arrangements and the receipt of payment, and Jimenez allowed the vehicles to pass through his assigned lane and provided information about activites at the checkpoint to his coordinators.

Jimenez expected to be paid about $20,000, with the money exchanged in Mexico.

Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation in this case. The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Tucson, handled the prosecution.