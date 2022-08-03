Former Border Patrol agent pleads guilty to firearms, drug charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A former U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent has taken a plea for firearm offenses and drug smuggling.

A federal grand jury indicted Ramon Antonio Monreal-Rodriguez, assigned to Three Points at the time, in 2018 for conspiring to unlawfully obtain fire arms for others.

KGUN 9 has obtained federal documents that show he pled guilty to several charges, including:



Conspiracy to unlawfully acquire firearms on behalf of others to a federally-licensed firearms dealers

Conspiracy to provide firearms to a convicted felon

Smuggling more than a million in cash to smugglers

Smuggling than 250 pounds of cocaine while using a border patrol vehicle

Monreal-Rodriguez could get up to 13 years in prison.

He had been with the CBP for 10 years at the time of his arrest.

RELATED: Vail Border Patrol agent arrested for firearms offenses