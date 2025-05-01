Former border patrol agent found guilty of corruption at I-19 checkpoint

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A federal jury on Friday found former U.S. Border Patrol Agent Jorge J. Jimenez, 54, of Rio Rico, guilty of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, following a 10-day trial before U.S. District Judge Rosemary Márquez.

Jimenez faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for July 9.

“Securing the southern border requires an effective law enforcement force, held to the highest standard of integrity,” U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine said in a statement. “Mr. Jimenez forgot his oath and put his community in danger for his own gain.”

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Jimenez had served as a Border Patrol agent since 2010. Between June and October 2024, while stationed at the Interstate 19 checkpoint, he conspired with at least two people in Mexico to allow “load” vehicles to pass through his assigned lane without inspection.

Jimenez provided information about checkpoint operations to the conspirators, who arranged for vehicles to pass through without inspection and collected payments. In return, Jimenez expected to receive half of the $40,000 paid for getting five vehicles through the checkpoint.

The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General, Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility, and the FBI investigated the case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tucson is prosecuting.