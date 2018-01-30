Former Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Kevin Towers dies

Jermaine Ong
9:14 AM, Jan 30, 2018
1 hour ago
Christian Petersen
Copyright Getty Images

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Former Padres general manager Kevin Towers, who is credited for putting together contending ballclubs in San Diego including the 1998 National League championship team, has died at the age of 56.

Multiple national baseball writers reported the passing of Towers on Twitter.

Towers was the Padres' general manger from 1995-2009. Under his watch, the Padres won National League West Division titles in 1996, 1998, 2005 and 2006. The 1998 team made it to the World Series, but fell to the New York Yankees.

He served as the Arizona Diamondbacks' general manager from 2010-2014.

Sports Illustrated reported Towers was diagnosed with a rare form of thyroid cancer in December 2016.

More information will be posted as this story develops

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top