'Fork & Fire' debuts new food truck

TUCSON, Ariz. -- In September, the owner of Fork & Fire woke up to a call that his food truck had burned down. Today, he has a new food truck and is more motivated than ever to make sure the business succeeds.

Fork & Fire owner Joshua Bishop says, between the fire and the pandemic, things haven’t been easy.

However, he’s confident things will start looking up with the continued help of the community.

“We’re really hunting for work now...trying to bring our food to the people,” he told KGUN9.

Though two months ago, they were dealing with a food truck that had gone up in flames.

“We were left with nothing. The thing was toast,” he said.

Plus, with COVID really drying up most of their sales, he and his brother had a decision to make -- to close up shop, or try again.

“Everybody was like you can’t quit. You can’t stop this. Like, the food’s too good. People like you too much. Uh, you know you gotta get back out there,” he said with enthusiasm.

So, they did, with the help of their insurance and the community.

“We bought a previously used food trailer. Had to kind of customize it for ourselves for our needs and now we’re in the new truck and you know, trying to make it work,” Bishop added.

What started off as a side project has turned into a full-fledged business.

Bishop says this is thanks to the community’s help, and if he can come back, anyone can.

“It’s not easy. Nothing in life that’s worth it is and you’ve gotta set your sights on something and push forward. You know, whether you have to deal with a little bit of adversity or everything goes up in flames. You gotta keep going,” he told KGUN9.