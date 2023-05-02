Forest Service Fire Investigators looking for suspect connected to the Molino fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Forest Service Fire Investigators (FSFI) are looking for information in order to identify a person suspected for starting the Molino 2 Wildfire.

The suspect in the video above is wanted for questioning regarding the Molino 2 Wildfire, started on Sunday, April 30.

The video, obtained as evidence by FSFI, shows a white male around 50-60 years old wearing a light grey shirt with tan cargo pants.

In the video, the man was shooting a homemade target. Sparks can be seen flying before the camera pans to show a quickly-growing burn area to the left of where the man was taking target practice.

"Upon arrival, they stepped back and allowed the suspect to take five shots using his personal shotgun. It appears in the video the suspect had it loaded with incendiary bullets causing sparks to fly and starting the Molino 2 Wildfire," FSFI says.

The fire resulted in campground evacuations, the closure of the Catalina Highway in the Santa Catalina Ranger District, Coronado National Forest, and an estimated 115 acres burned.

Using incendiary bullets and starting a wildfire are violations of 36 CFR 261.5 (b,c) punishable by up to 6 months in jail and/or $5,000. These violations are considered Class B Misdemeanors.

In addition to the fine, some of the associated costs may be recovered through restitution.

Anyone with information is asked to contact (520) 388-8343 or email the Coronado National Forest at, Mailroom_R3_Coronado@usda.gov.