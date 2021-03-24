Menu

Forbes lists Tucson as one of the best cities for remote workers

Posted at 2:59 PM, Mar 24, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The city of Tucson has been named one of the best cities for remote workers in a recent article by Forbes.

The business magazine said the Old Pueblo's reasonable cost of living and strong economy is a big draw for freelancers, creatives, and other remote workers. This was even the case in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Forbes said.

"While Covid-19 had negative impacts across the entire U.S. economy, a October 2020 study predicted that Arizona’s economy would make a full recovery by mid-2021, faster than the greater U.S. economy," Forbes said.

The magazine also noted that Tucson's co-working spaces are an attraction for small businesses.

"Tucson boasts a number of co-working spaces for those who are working solo but looking for a place to network and connect with other freelancers when it is safer to return to in-person work," said contributor Ashley Stahl.

Tucson joined six other cities on the list, including:

  • Portland, Maine
  • Boulder, Colorado
  • Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • Burlington, Vermont
  • Topeka, Kansas
  • Columbus, Ohio
