Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

For the second time in two weeks, TFD crews rescue a dog from under a car

606222930_18386388946180117_3528847702720238863_n.jpg
Tucson Fire Department
606222930_18386388946180117_3528847702720238863_n.jpg
Posted
and last updated

For the second time in two weeks, Tucson Fire crews rescued a dog from underneath a vehicle on the city's east side.

According to a social media post from TFD, Engine 16 was driving on Golf Links Road after clearing a car fire when they were flagged down by several drivers.

A dog was stuck under a vehicle after running into the road. Its paw was partially stuck under the rear tire, the post said.

The crew blocked traffic and helped to roll the car forward enough to free the dog, which was then turned over to an animal control officer, the post said.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism