Foods that make a comeback every year at the Tucson Rodeo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Rodeo wouldn’t be the same without the ribs, funnel cakes, and cheeseburgers.

“Rodeo food just tastes better than the same place off the rodeo grounds because it's so cool and fun here,” said Jeff Holmes, Tucson resident.

Each food vendor brings something unique to the table.

“It’s what food does to people it’s a way to bring joy to complete strangers,” said Robert Ramos, Co-owner of R&R Family Kitchen.

Ramos has been barbecuing at the rodeo for eight years.

“When the sun is kind of kissing you it’s just a big barbecue all day," Ramos said. "You get to do what you love and meet a lot of great people.”

Ramos says he sees hundreds of customers every year, and dozens of familiar faces.

“They continually come back and look for us to have food," Ramos said. "There’s meaning behind it. People look forward to coming to the rodeo and they also look forward to eating our food.”

Little Mexico is another Tucson staple visitors can rely on.

Owner George Palomarez says it’s a great spot to attract customers from all over the world.

“We’re down the street on Irvington so it brings a lot of business," Palomarez said. "It's a good advertisement.”

He says the food sells itself.

“We do loaded nachos so they see them, we start doing one and people see them and they come and order them,” Palomarez said.

“I mean it’s literally being cooked right in front of your eyes," Holmes said. "It’s fresh, great Mexican food.”

Sunday is the last day Tucsonans can catch these vendors and more at the rodeo.

