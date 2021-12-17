Food pantries get ready for the holiday lines

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the holidays roll around, there can be pressure to get the big holiday meal together. Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona's Norma Cable said the pantry as well as their community partners are here to help.

"If we look at the holidays, that pressure to have the big family meal and accommodate relatives and when money is tight and the budget it being watched super carefully, sometimes it’s difficult to feed a few extra mouths," she said.

Compared to last year, she said there's fewer people in line but during the holidays the lines are expected to be longer.

"During thanksgiving, we saw our heaviest day ever, serving about 1000 households in just one morning." she said. "The pandemic exacerbated the problem and we are still seeing those effects but not in mode that we saw it last year."

While Community Food Bank will be closed from December 24th to January 2nd, there are resources that are available to help such as St. Vincent De Paul or the Tucson Neighborhood Food Pantry.

Cable said the top things for people to donate to the food pantry is peanut butter, canned soup and pasta. If you're cleaning out your cupboards, she said make sure nothing is expired.

There are many places to donate across Southern Arizona, especially during the holidays.

"There are some public drives going on – Winterhaven, you can bring a bag of food when you go to Winterhaven," she said.

Cable said starting your own food drive is also a great option, which you can organize on the food bank's website.

"There are other people conducting their own food drives," Cable said. "I just heard from a neighborhood that they are doing their own food drive. You know a food drive is easy to organize and so much appreciated."

