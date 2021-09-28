Foes of new Arizona voting laws short of signatures to block

PHOENIX (AP) — A group has failed to collect enough signatures to block three new election laws they contend amount to voter suppression. Arizona Deserves Better needed to file nearly 120,000 valid signatures by close of business Tuesday to prevent the laws approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature earlier this year from taking effect.

But senior advisor Alison Porter says they came up short.

Another group of education advocates plans to file petitions to block massive new tax cuts Tuesday afternoon. They argue the cuts signed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey will prevent schools from getting needed funding.

