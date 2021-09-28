Watch
Foes of new Arizona voting laws short of signatures to block

Piper Blackburn/AP
Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
Posted at 12:56 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 15:56:24-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A group has failed to collect enough signatures to block three new election laws they contend amount to voter suppression. Arizona Deserves Better needed to file nearly 120,000 valid signatures by close of business Tuesday to prevent the laws approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature earlier this year from taking effect.

But senior advisor Alison Porter says they came up short.

Another group of education advocates plans to file petitions to block massive new tax cuts Tuesday afternoon. They argue the cuts signed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey will prevent schools from getting needed funding.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

