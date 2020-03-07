Flu has killed far more people than Coronavirus so far

TUCSON, Ariz.-- The Coronavirus has reached six continents in a matter of weeks, with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 89 countries.

However, the death toll pales in comparison when compared to the lives the flu has claimed.

An estimated 32 million Americans have come down with influenza since this year's flu season began in late September.

Resulting in about 18,000 deaths. That's according to the CDC.

As of Thursday, health officials confirmed more than 97,876 cases of the Coronavirus resulting in more than 3,347 deaths across the globe.

In the United States, the number of reported Coronavirus infections is significantly smaller, with more than 225 reported cases..

Two of those confirmed cases out of Maricopa County and one from Pinal County.

14 people, in two states, have died from the virus.

Numbers that make up a small fraction of the nearly 330 million people living in the country today.

More than 2,000 people have come down with the flu in Pima County this flu season.

So why all the warnings from the CDC and other public health agencies, when we live through the flu season each year?

Well, there are no vaccines.

Also, scientists still do not know how long the virus lives on surfaces, and if it can be contained.

It is important to also know both viruses cause similar symptoms — body aches, fever, cough, and fatigue.

Though if you live in the U.S. you are currently more likely to catch the flu than the Coronavirus.

To prevent yourself from getting sick the CDC recommends you wash your hands often with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds.

Also, avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth, and clean surfaces regularly.

