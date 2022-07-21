Florence inmate found unresponsive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An inmate in Florence was found unresponsive with injuries on Tuesday.

The inmate was identified as 51-year-old Eric Hill.

Authorities say Hill was found in his shared housing unit at the Arizona State Prison Complex-Eyman with injuries consistent with being involved in a physical altercation.

Responding paramedics pronounced Hill dead after consulting with medical staff at Tucson's Mountain Vista Medical Center.

The incident is under investigation.

Criminal Investigators with the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) intend to fully pursue criminal prosecution of any suspect(s) identified as being involved in this case.

Hill was admitted to the ADCRR custody in 2008 after he was sentenced out of Pima County for First Degree Murder.