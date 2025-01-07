Flora's Market Run closes its doors in Midtown

Flora's Market Run, the midtown restaurant and grocer spearheaded by the folks behind Prep and Pastry, has closed its doors.

In a message posted to social media, owner Nathan Ares said:

"I opened Flora’s Market Run with the same excitement of a kid on Christmas morning.

Sadly, I also opened Flora’s Market Run during a trying time in groceries. It started with supply chain issues and ended with price increases. As a small independently owned market I had no way to compete with the buying power of the big guys.

So, I pivoted. I downsized the market, added a juice bar. When that didn’t take off, I pivoted again. Turning the market into an event space.

But given the climate of the economy, nothing quite landed.

And so here I am, finding myself walking away from what was once my passion project.

I learned a lot along the way! You won’t find me opening a market again. But rather sticking with what I know, restaurants.

You’ll find homage to Flora’s Market Run at Commoner & Co with the spinach artichoke dip and The Rachel at Prep & Pastry.

So, I close the doors to Flora’s. Grateful for the many memories that have filled the walls and the support of our amazing local Tucson community.

As they say, when one door closes, another door opens."

Flora's opened in 2021 in 12,000 square feet of space that was previously occupied by Rincon Market. Rincon, which was open for decades, closed in 2020, a casualty of the global pandemic.

