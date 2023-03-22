Flood watch: Tucson roads to avoid in rainy weather and alternate routes

With the possibility of rain moving in this week, there are certain areas in Tucson that are more susceptible to flooding.
Here's a list of roads throughout the Old Pueblo to avoid in the case of flooding along with some suggestions for alternate routes.
For the very latest on road closures, check out the Pima County website.
- Camino de Oeste from Gates Pass Rd. to Sweetwater Dr.
- Take Silverbell Rd.
- Contractor's Way
- Alternate: Alvernon Way
- Freeman Rd. between Broadway and Old Spanish Trail
- Ft. Lowell Road from Conestoga Ave. to Melpomene
- Use Prince Rd.
- Harrison Rd. at Pantano Wash
- Ironwood Hills Drive from Shannon Rd. to Camino de Oeste
- Use Speedway Blvd.
- Limberlost Road from Soldier Trail to Homestead Ave.
- Silverbell Rd. from Sweetwater Rd. to Ina Rd.
- Use I-10 or Frontage Rd.
- Snyder Road from Kolb Rd. to Sabino Canyon Rd.
- Use Sunrise Dr.
- Soldier Trail between Limberlost and Thunderbird
- Stone Ave. underpass at 6th St.
- Take 6th to Toole Ave.
- Tanque Verde Loop Rd. between Speedway and Tanque Verde Rd.
- Use Houghton Rd.
- Valencia Rd. from Ajo Way to Black Wash
- Wentworth Rd.
——-
Emma Miller is a producer for KGUN 9. Originally from Fair Lawn, New Jersey, Emma graduated from Fordham University in 2021 where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism with a minor in Mandarin Chinese. In April 2021, Emma became the first woman researcher in MLB and NHL Network history. She joined the KGUN 9 family in August 2022 after falling in love with Tucson.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter