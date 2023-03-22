Flood watch: Tucson roads to avoid in rainy weather and alternate routes

With the possibility of rain moving in this week, there are certain areas in Tucson that are more susceptible to flooding.

Here's a list of roads throughout the Old Pueblo to avoid in the case of flooding along with some suggestions for alternate routes.

For the very latest on road closures, check out the Pima County website.

Camino de Oeste from Gates Pass Rd. to Sweetwater Dr.

Take Silverbell Rd.

Contractor's Way

Alternate: Alvernon Way

Freeman Rd. between Broadway and Old Spanish Trail

Ft. Lowell Road from Conestoga Ave. to Melpomene

Use Prince Rd.

Harrison Rd. at Pantano Wash

Ironwood Hills Drive from Shannon Rd. to Camino de Oeste

Use Speedway Blvd.

Limberlost Road from Soldier Trail to Homestead Ave.

Silverbell Rd. from Sweetwater Rd. to Ina Rd.

Use I-10 or Frontage Rd.

Snyder Road from Kolb Rd. to Sabino Canyon Rd.

Use Sunrise Dr.

Soldier Trail between Limberlost and Thunderbird

Stone Ave. underpass at 6th St.

Take 6th to Toole Ave.

Tanque Verde Loop Rd. between Speedway and Tanque Verde Rd.

Use Houghton Rd.

Valencia Rd. from Ajo Way to Black Wash

Wentworth Rd.

