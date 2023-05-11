Watch Now
Flights added from Tucson International Airport to Orange County, California

Scheduled to begin December 14, 2023
Alaska Airlines airplane
David Zalubowski/AP
An Alaska Airlines jetliner lands in the main terminal of Denver International Airport late Monday, June 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 1:25 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 16:25:09-04

Alaska Airlines has announced a new air travel route that will take the Tucson skies later this year.

Tucson International Airport (TUS) will offer nonstop service to Orange County's John Wayne Airport (SNA) on a daily basis beginning December 14.

The flights will be on Embraer 175 aircraft with two-by-two seating. Travelers from SNA will depart at 11:40 a.m. and arrive at TUS at 2:20 p.m. Passengers from TUS will depart at 3:05 p.m. and arrive at SNA at 3:49 p.m.

SNA is the closest airport to destinations like Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm.

