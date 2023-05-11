Flights added from Tucson International Airport to Orange County, California

Alaska Airlines has announced a new air travel route that will take the Tucson skies later this year.

Tucson International Airport (TUS) will offer nonstop service to Orange County's John Wayne Airport (SNA) on a daily basis beginning December 14.

The flights will be on Embraer 175 aircraft with two-by-two seating. Travelers from SNA will depart at 11:40 a.m. and arrive at TUS at 2:20 p.m. Passengers from TUS will depart at 3:05 p.m. and arrive at SNA at 3:49 p.m.

SNA is the closest airport to destinations like Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm.