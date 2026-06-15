UPDATE: Man killed by aircraft propeller was Skydive Marana employee

UPDATE (2:45 p.m., June 13):

According to Marana Police, the man who died after coming into contact with a running Cessna propeller has been identified as 40-year-old Eduardo Hernandez.

Hernandez was an employee of Skydive Marana, MPD said.

Upon arrival, MPD officers and personnel from the Northwest Fire District began lifesaving measures and provided medical care, but Hernandez died at the scene.

Initial investigations indicate that there were no signs of foul play.

The investigation is ongoing.

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A member of the flight crew of a Cessna 208 died after exiting the aircraft at Marana Regional Airport and walking into the plane's still-running propeller.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane had already landed and was parked at the ramp.

The death is being listed as an accident, according to the FAA website.

