Flash floods trigger multiple river rescues in Pima County, including Sheriff's Deputy’s vehicle

TUCSON, AZ — Heavy rains and sudden flash floods on Sunday led to a surge in rescue calls across Pima County, prompting reminders from law enforcement and fire officials about the dangers of driving through flooded roads.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department reports responding to 11 river rescue calls in a single day, including one involving a deputy whose patrol vehicle was swept away by rushing water.

According to the department, Deputy Rodriguez Trujillo was assisting an elderly man who had become stuck in a wash. After ensuring the man’s safety, she went to aid the Three Points Fire Department with another rescue when a sudden flash flood struck. Water quickly rose to the level of her vehicle’s windows, engulfing the patrol car.

Search and Rescue crews were able to extricate Deputy Trujillo without injury.

Meanwhile, the Tucson Fire Department reported eight swift water rescues and nine stranded calls during the same storm event.

Officials are once again urging drivers to take precautions when heavy rain is forecast. Safety tips from PCSD include: