Flash flood warning issued for Tucson area; multiple roads closed due to flooding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a flash flood warning for the area as heavy rain has caused flooding and road closures across the region.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has closed Overton Road at the Cañada del Oro Wash due to flooding.

PCSD also reports Tanque Verde Road at Conestoga Avenue and Fort Lowell Road west of Conestoga Avenue are closed due to flooding.

Old Ajo Highway is closed due to flooding as well, PCSD said.

Flooding has also been reported on Bear Canyon Road.

Drivers are urged to avoid flooded roadways and never attempt to cross a flooded road, wash, or bridge. As little as six inches of moving water can sweep a vehicle off the road.

This is a developing story. KGUN9 will update as more information becomes available.

