Flagstaff assesses damage from storm that fell on burn scar

Posted at 1:27 PM, Aug 18, 2021
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Workers and residents in Flagstaff were assessing damage and clearing away debris Wednesday from a flood caused by historic levels of rain that fell on a burn scar from a wildfire two years ago.

The storm Tuesday caused damage to an unknown number of homes and buildings.

Water and mud flowed into Killip Elementary School. Hourly precipitation of more than 3 inches (7.6 cm) Tuesday along the southern part of the scar was described by a flood control district as a “200 to 500 year rainfall event.”

Lesser, but still significant levels of rain were recorded in other areas of the water-repellent scar.

