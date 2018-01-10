Flags ordered at half-staff for fallen Vail service member

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Gov. Doug Ducey ordered that state flags be lowered to half-staff to honor a fallen service member from Vail.

Army specialist Robert W. Jones died Saturday while serving in Kosovo. He was a member of the 18th Military Police Brigade and was based in Germany.

Flags will be at half-staff Wednesday from sunrise to sunset, as well as the day he is interned, which has yet to be determined.

"Our state's deepest condolences, prayers and sympathies are with Specialist Jones's family and loved ones," said Governor Ducey, in a statement. "We mourn the loss of this brave young soldier at just 21 years old, serving in the NATO force in Kosovo. We are forever grateful for his service and sacrifice in defense of America and our freedoms."