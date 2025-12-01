Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Five-vehicle crash on Westside sends two to the hospital

thumbnail_IMG_1647.JPG
Drexel Heights Fire District
thumbnail_IMG_1647.JPG
Posted

A five-vehicle crash on Tucson's resulted in an ejection and two people sent to the hospital Saturday evening.

According to a news release from the Drexel Heights Fire District, district crews and the Arizona Department of Public Safety were dispatched to what was initially described as a minor motor vehicle crash at Ajo Highway and South Camino de Oeste at just after 5 p.m.

It was later upgraded to a major collision.

Upon arrival, crews found one patient lying on the ground. That patient and one other patient with minor injuries were transported to Banner University Medical Center - Main Campus for further evaluation.

Five additional patients at the scene declined medical treatment.

DPS is investigating the cause of the crash, the news release said.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism