Five-vehicle crash on Westside sends two to the hospital

A five-vehicle crash on Tucson's resulted in an ejection and two people sent to the hospital Saturday evening.

According to a news release from the Drexel Heights Fire District, district crews and the Arizona Department of Public Safety were dispatched to what was initially described as a minor motor vehicle crash at Ajo Highway and South Camino de Oeste at just after 5 p.m.

It was later upgraded to a major collision.

Upon arrival, crews found one patient lying on the ground. That patient and one other patient with minor injuries were transported to Banner University Medical Center - Main Campus for further evaluation.

Five additional patients at the scene declined medical treatment.

DPS is investigating the cause of the crash, the news release said.