Five people transported to hospital after collision on I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire (NWF) and The Marana Police Department is currently on the scene of a collision on the I-10 Frontage Road.

NWF says I-10 Frontage Road will be closed between Marana Road and Tangerine.

All lanes of I-10 are still open but the traffic will be slow in the area.

Five people were transported to the local hospital says NWF.

