Five-man 'rip' crew sentenced to prison

Phil Villarreal
10:24 AM, Feb 9, 2018
James Joe Johnson was sentenced to prison as part of a five-man rip crew.

Santos Jesus Rodriguez was sentenced to prison as part of a five-man rip crew.

Lonnie J. Rodriguez was sentenced to prison as part of a five-man rip crew.

Gabriel Abran Lopez was sentenced to prison as part of a five-man rip crew.

Luis Angel Coronado was sentenced to prison as part of a five-man rip crew.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Five men accused of being a part of a Tucson "rip" crew -- a gang that invaded homes to steal drugs from rival dealers -- were sentenced to prison in federal court.

The men pleaded guilty to charges including attempted sale of narcotic drugs, armed robbery, weapons misconduct, money laundering, conspiracy and illegally conducting an enterprise.

Tucson police worked with the AG office in an undercover sting to arrest the men.

Santos Jesus Rodriguez, 26, was the accused ringleader and sentenced to 12 years in prison and 5 years of probation. 

James Joe Johnson, 30, was sentenced to 11 years in prison and five years of probation.

Gabriel Abran Lopez, 28, was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison and five years of probation

Luis Angel Coronado, 34, was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison and five years of probation.

Lonnie J. Rodriguez, 26, was sentenced to 40 days in jail followed by two years of probation. 

"Rip crews are incredibly violent and dangerous and we need to get them off of our streets," said state Attorney General Mark Brnovich, in a press release. "Home invasion crews typically target rival drug traffickers, but there is always a chance they will get the wrong house and hurt an innocent family." 
 

