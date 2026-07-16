Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
18  WX Alerts
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Five cases of intestinal illness caused by parasite detected in Pima County

CDC
David Goldman/AP
FILE - This Nov. 19, 2013 file photo shows a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo at the agency's federal headquarters in Atlanta. On Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, the CDC released new guidance stating that new mothers can breastfeed if they either have COVID-19 or suspect they have the virus. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
CDC
Posted
and last updated

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, five cases of Cyclosporiasis, the intestinal illness caused by a parasite, have been detected so far in Pima County.

There have been eight cases in Maricopa County, three cases in Pinal County and three cases in Yuma County.

The Centers for Disease Control website says, "Cyclospora infects the small intestine (bowel) and usually causes watery diarrhea with frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements."

Nearly 7,000 cases have been detected nationwide.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
Team Near You

Community Inspired Journalism