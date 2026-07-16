Five cases of intestinal illness caused by parasite detected in Pima County

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, five cases of Cyclosporiasis, the intestinal illness caused by a parasite, have been detected so far in Pima County.

There have been eight cases in Maricopa County, three cases in Pinal County and three cases in Yuma County.

The Centers for Disease Control website says, "Cyclospora infects the small intestine (bowel) and usually causes watery diarrhea with frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements."

Nearly 7,000 cases have been detected nationwide.

