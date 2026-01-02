First U.S. landspout of 2026 spotted near Three Points, per Weather Service

The first landspout of the year across the nation happened on Thursday near Three Points, according to the U.S. National Weather Service - Tucson.

It was spotted at around 1:05 p.m. It happened over open desert with no known damage, the service said.

"Landspouts generally don't pose any threat and generally stay way up in the air," said KGUN 9's Cuyler Diggs. "Most of the time, they only last a few minutes and retreat back into the cloud."

According to Diggs, landspouts happen when there is an unstable atmosphere.

"Air is pulled up into the parent cloud as an updraft," Diggs said. "If there is some wind shear, wind blowing in different directions at different altitudes, this will cause the updraft to start rotating and form what appears to be a funnel cloud."