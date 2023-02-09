Watch Now
First of two virtual Sun Tran study meetings is Thursday

The first of two Sun Systems Comprehensive Operational Analysis Virtual Public Meeting is tonight. The City of Tucson is holding the meeting along with Pima Association of Governments and conducting an analysis of Sun Tran, Sun Link, Sun Express and Sun Shuttle.
Posted at 6:14 AM, Feb 09, 2023
Sun Systems Comprehensive Operational Analysis (COA) study is happening now!

To join the meeting, visit this link at 6 p.m.

