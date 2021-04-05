First-of-its-kind childcare center opens its doors Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "This is not just a daycare. It is a drop-off play experience. For families who just need a few hours, you can drop off anywhere from 1 to 4 hours and the thing is you can do it with hardly any notice," says Rosalind Prather, co-founder of Timeless Play.

After having to delay the grand opening, the day is finally here for Timeless Play to open its doors at River and Campbell.

"It's hard to get a sitter for just an hour, so this is an option that is available to parents if they just need an hour, or 2 or 3 or 4."

Prather says the convenience is just one of the many things that makes Timeless Play different. Another is how kids stay entertained.

"We don't have toys that have batteries or electronics or any of the flashy, high-sensory toys that kids are accustomed to," Prather says. "We say that it's a place where kids rediscover childhood." She says all of the fun and games comes from the classics like board games and puzzles -- things that inspire creativity. "But the magic is really in the Play Experts that run our center because they are all about engaging kids and turning an ordinary experience into -- you know, an ordinary toy -- into an extraordinary experience."

Starting Monday, April 5th, families can start booking when to drop off their kids at the play center.

Safety protocols will be in place, but those on staff are not the only ones who will be playing it safe. "We are going to have the kids remove their shoes and wear grippy socks in the center. Wash their hands immediately upon arrival and have a really strict policy for any signs of symptoms of illness, not being eligible to play," says Prather.

Timeless Play has available times Mondays through Sundays and are also open Sunday, by appointment only.

Families need to register online to book a play time. You can either become a member or pay as you need the services.

For those interested in times, prices or registering, click here.