First meteor shower of 2025 is one of the brightest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Looking for something out of this world? Spend some time looking at the sky!

Jan. 3 and Jan. 4 are peak visibility days for the Quadrantids meteor shower.

Of the about 30 meteor showers visible from Earth each year, NASA says the Quadrantids are some of the brightest.

The shower started in late December and goes until mid-January.

Local astronomer and star-tender at Sky bar in Downtown Tucson Kirk Wines says you may be able to see the meteor shower from your backyard.

He recommends going out after midnight in the darkest place you can, giving yourself plenty of time to stare at the sky with your naked eye.

He says to look north towards the handle of the big dipper.

