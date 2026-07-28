FIRST LOOK: See inside Tucson's Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa'am ahead of November opening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucsonans are getting their first glimpse inside one of the city's most anticipated new attractions.

Casino Del Sol has released the first interior photos of Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa'am, offering a sneak peek at the Pascua Yaqui Tribe's new gaming and entertainment destination before its scheduled Nov. 15 grand opening. See photos below, courtesy of Casino Del Sol.

"The wait is almost over," Casino Del Sol said in a social media post. "Here's your first look inside Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa'am. Every detail has been thoughtfully designed to create an unforgettable experience, and this is just the beginning. Opening November 15. Stay tuned for more exclusive sneak peeks."

The new property, located at 1055 W. Grant Road near Interstate 10, is the Pascua Yaqui Tribe's third gaming property and represents one of the largest entertainment developments in Tucson in recent years. The 163,000-square-foot destination is expected to create approximately 500 new jobs in Southern Arizona.

The casino's name, Vahi Taa'am (pronounced vah-hee tah-ahm), means "Three Suns" in Yoeme, the language of the Pascua Yaqui people. Tribal leaders have said the name symbolizes a bright future for the community while honoring the Tribe's culture and heritage.

As construction nears completion, Casino Del Sol is also continuing to build its workforce. A hiring event is scheduled for Wednesday, July 30, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., PYT Wellness Center in Tucson.

Applicants are encouraged to wear business or casual attire, bring a resume, and meet directly with hiring managers. According to Casino Del Sol, some candidates could receive on-the-spot job offers. Open positions can be viewed on the casino's careers website.

Additional sneak peeks of the new property are expected in the coming months as Casino Del Sol counts down to its Nov. 15 opening.